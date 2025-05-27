Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Buys New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4,136.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $789.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

