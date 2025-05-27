Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Reduces Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

