Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 199.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

