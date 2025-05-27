Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,623 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $21,104,000.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -93.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The business had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $283,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,434.72. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $228,559.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,806.18. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,490 over the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

