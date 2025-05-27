Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $131,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,280 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,978,869 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,108,750,000 after buying an additional 2,896,150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,327.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,840,529 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,564 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $85,262,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock worth $202,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,495 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $57,724,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Melius raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LUV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David P. Hess bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,156 shares in the company, valued at $614,097.12. This represents a 47.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C. David Cush bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,900.33. This trade represents a 35.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,670 shares of company stock worth $464,944 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.