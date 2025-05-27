American Trust Acquires New Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,797 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 513.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,604,094 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 1,342,509 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in ADT by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,001 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,719 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ADT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,225 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC grew its position in ADT by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 25,820 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 50,000,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $401,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,650,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,775,935.32. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

