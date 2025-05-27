Hydrogen Stocks To Consider – May 24th

NuScale Power, Exxon Mobil, and Linde are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, storage, distribution or utilization of hydrogen as a clean energy carrier. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to firms developing hydrogen production methods (such as green electrolysis or blue steam-reforming), fuel-cell technologies and the infrastructure needed for a hydrogen-based economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR stock traded up $4.96 on Friday, hitting $30.28. 48,756,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,818. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,055,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,542,276. The firm has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.40. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $458.90. 1,627,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Read More