Armis Advisers LLC Takes $273,000 Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 739.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 240,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

MMYT opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $72.55 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.32.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

