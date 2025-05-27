GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Takes $108,000 Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

RHP opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.62. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $587.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 97.46%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

