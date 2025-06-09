City Holding Co. Acquires 123 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $7,396,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $353.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $166.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.74 and a 200-day moving average of $349.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.