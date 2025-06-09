BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,716.28. This represents a 38.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $251,454.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,097.60. The trade was a 12.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,405 shares of company stock valued at $39,457,128 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

Read Our Latest Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $111.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.59. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.