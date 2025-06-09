Millington Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April accounts for 2.1% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.80.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (XTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.