Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC) Shares Purchased by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.87% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 352,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,922,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

