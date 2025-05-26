Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,131,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,888,000 after buying an additional 130,025 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 406,123 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

