Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 431 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,052,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,211,000 after buying an additional 2,019,640 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,463.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 800,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after acquiring an additional 795,839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,717,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,766,000 after purchasing an additional 399,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,287,000 after purchasing an additional 219,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $148.91 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.38 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.57 and its 200-day moving average is $160.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

