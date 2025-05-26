Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,079,147 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 854,747 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.03% of Hudbay Minerals worth $33,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,267,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,852,000 after purchasing an additional 255,191 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,662,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,815,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after purchasing an additional 314,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,149,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,065,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,342,000 after acquiring an additional 374,258 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

