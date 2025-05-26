Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $63.77 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.5151 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

