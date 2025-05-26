Forum Financial Management LP Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 53,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.8%

F stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

