Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 286,427 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 1,899.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,427 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.22% of Clear Secure worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clear Secure by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,698,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,519,000 after acquiring an additional 501,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth $1,695,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth $37,697,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Clear Secure by 1,557.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 345,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 324,314 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth $30,724,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 315,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $7,896,086.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,673.70. The trade was a 82.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 957,964 shares of company stock worth $24,155,799. Insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $24.01 on Monday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

