Tidal Investments LLC Has $963,000 Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,254,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,596,000 after purchasing an additional 101,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,439,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,737,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 853,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,028,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. This trade represents a 1.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.0%

RHP stock opened at $94.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.46%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.