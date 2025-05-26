Forum Financial Management LP Has $471,000 Stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRBG shares. Wall Street Zen cut Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

