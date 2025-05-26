Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $95.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.21.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

