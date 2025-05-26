WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $106.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.8975 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

