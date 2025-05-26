Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $51.81 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,294 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $51,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,333,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 710,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,631,000 after buying an additional 70,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,893,713.60. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,780 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of GILD opened at $107.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

