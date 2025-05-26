Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,503 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $34,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722,197 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $254,018,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9,985.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,707,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $158,018,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 220.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,027,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,645 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $70.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.