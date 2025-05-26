Forum Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 3,870 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.56.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.9%

TER stock opened at $76.98 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.32.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

