Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $266.52 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.46. The firm has a market cap of $264.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

