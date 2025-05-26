Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,599 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,653,945 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,308,146,000 after buying an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,978,869 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,108,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,152,996 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $475,092,000 after acquiring an additional 320,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,111,634 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $205,476,000 after purchasing an additional 372,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $202,219,000 after buying an additional 2,391,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Melius raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Melius Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $30.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $36.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In related news, Director C. David Cush bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,900.33. The trade was a 35.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,097.12. This represents a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,670 shares of company stock valued at $464,944. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

