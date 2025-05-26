Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 444,372 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,980,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $123,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,520,662.64. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,349 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,324. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.9%
NYSE:KO opened at $71.81 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
