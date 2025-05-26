Forum Financial Management LP Has $527,000 Stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BIP Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 507,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smurfit Westrock news, Director Irial Finan acquired 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $595,207.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,354.53. This represents a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 1.6%

SW opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.98%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

