Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,300,000 after acquiring an additional 420,081 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,028,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $588,029,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,046,000 after acquiring an additional 936,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.1%

Carrier Global stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

