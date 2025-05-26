The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $7,038,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $26.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

