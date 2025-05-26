Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) Director Daniel George Tolhurst Sells 8,139 Shares

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel George Tolhurst sold 8,139 shares of Gryphon Digital Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $10,580.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613,505 shares in the company, valued at $797,556.50. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel George Tolhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Daniel George Tolhurst sold 474,339 shares of Gryphon Digital Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $616,640.70.

On Monday, May 19th, Daniel George Tolhurst sold 1,981,233 shares of Gryphon Digital Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $2,872,787.85.

On Friday, May 16th, Daniel George Tolhurst sold 329,257 shares of Gryphon Digital Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $441,204.38.

NASDAQ:GRYP opened at $1.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.31.

Gryphon Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:GRYP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gryphon Digital Mining stock. Murchinson Ltd. increased its position in Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report) by 271.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756,649 shares during the quarter. Murchinson Ltd. owned 3.47% of Gryphon Digital Mining worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

