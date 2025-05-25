Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

ZD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ziff Davis

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,545. This represents a 7.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,652.19. This represents a 18.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $198,024. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at about $986,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 36.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 163,708 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 350,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.