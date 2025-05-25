Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 1,284 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,587,000 after purchasing an additional 125,654 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.
Amdocs Price Performance
Amdocs stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $94.61.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.
Amdocs Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 44.21%.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
