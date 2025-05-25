Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Receives C$31.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFI. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised Maple Leaf Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

TSE MFI opened at C$27.09 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$19.61 and a one year high of C$27.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is presently 324.76%.

Insider Transactions at Maple Leaf Foods

In related news, Senior Officer Olajumoke Fagbemi sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.33, for a total value of C$94,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$737.24. This represents a 99.23% decrease in their position. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.