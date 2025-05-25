Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in YETI were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 983.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 109,803 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $10,767,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on YETI from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of YETI opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.72 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

