SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance

SMX stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. SMX has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $437.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 74.95% of SMX (Security Matters) Public at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

