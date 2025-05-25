Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $48.00 target price on Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ MLYS opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 55,771 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $878,950.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,255.04. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,319 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $186,738.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,511,302.91. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,579 shares of company stock worth $1,534,353. 25.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 385,726 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.