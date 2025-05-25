POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
POET Technologies Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of POET opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. POET Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.
POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that POET Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On POET Technologies
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than POET Technologies
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.