Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $250,000 in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $3.71 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $807.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

