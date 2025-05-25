Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,010,000 after purchasing an additional 143,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,730,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 49,568 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $712.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.41 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Articles

