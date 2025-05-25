ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMK. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Trustmark Price Performance

TRMK opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. Research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Trustmark

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.