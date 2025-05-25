The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Joanne Stringfield Sells 5,000 Shares

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $147,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,275 shares in the company, valued at $892,204.25. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joanne Stringfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 1st, Joanne Stringfield sold 665 shares of The Pennant Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $17,037.30.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNTG opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $957.20 million, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2,635.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,198,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,859 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after buying an additional 1,377,815 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,014,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,803,000 after buying an additional 581,313 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,977,000 after buying an additional 223,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

