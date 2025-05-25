Lawrence P. Guiheen Sells 7,779 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $158,069.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,345.60. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 161.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

