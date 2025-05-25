LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LZ. Barclays raised their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $9.28 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $183.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,387,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 545,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 55,336 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 27,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

