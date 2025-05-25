Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Victor Fetter Purchases 3,500 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) Director Victor Fetter bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $154,105.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,655 shares in the company, valued at $645,259.65. This represents a 31.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.72%.

Horace Mann Educators announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 336.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 53,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

