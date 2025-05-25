ProShare Advisors LLC Has $708,000 Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Clear Secure by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,698,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,519,000 after acquiring an additional 501,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at $37,697,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 1,557.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 345,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 324,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at $30,724,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $5,832,671.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,835.22. The trade was a 60.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 957,964 shares of company stock worth $24,155,799 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Down 5.6%

Clear Secure stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.25. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $38.88.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 48.28%. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

