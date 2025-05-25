Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $609,000 Position in Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 503,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Connectm Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Connectm Technology Solutions alerts:

Connectm Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of CNTM opened at $0.20 on Friday. Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

Connectm Technology Solutions Profile

Connectm Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 68,301.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

(Free Report)

Connectm Technology Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with an AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides solutions for residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with a proprietary digital platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, overall energy costs, and carbon footprint.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.