State of Wyoming Sells 22,289 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

State of Wyoming reduced its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,289 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 600.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,085,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 930,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 900,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 456,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 1,768.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 397,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 376,033 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 281,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 245,579 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 3.6%

Cantaloupe stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.